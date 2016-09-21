Wylie to test Cubs

The Brownfield Cubs will face another tough test Friday when they travel to Abilene to take on the Wylie Bulldogs, a “big team with a strong tradition.”

Those were the words of Cubs Head Coach Bryan Welps, who said his team is working on problem areas and looking for some internal leadership this week.

“We are still working and we are making some changes, but I’ve told my guys that I need them to step up and show me what they’re made of,” he said. “We’re starting our games strong. We’re moving the ball. But then we get down and we stay down and that’s got to change. We’ve got the talent, there’s no denying that. But we need the desire to improve and to win to go with it. We’ll get there.”

The Cubs have a three hour drive on Friday with a challenge waiting when they get to Abilene.

The Bulldogs are “large up front” according to Welps and will run the ball in several different offensive sets.

Tailback Cameron Hanna is the Bulldog’s leading rusher and most potent threat.

Quarterback Zach Smith is also having a good season.

Both are protected by an offensive line that is “just huge,” according to Welps.

Defensively, the Bulldogs operate in a 4-3 formation and rely heavily on their impressive ends, Jonas Lunsford and Dion Novil, who top the charts at 6’4”, 205 lbs and 6’3”, 270 lbs, respectively.

The Bulldogs are coached by Hugh Sandifer.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, 4502 Antilley Rd in Abilene.

