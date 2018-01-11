Woman killed in collision with train

A Terry County woman died late Friday night after her car struck a moving train near the Gaines County line.

Margaret Catharina Redecop, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene by Terry County Justice of the Peace Angie Garza.

Redecop had a Seagraves address, but resided just inside Terry County.

An outpouring of condolences to her family followed news of her passing on the Brownfield News Facebook page over the weekend.

Several people commented that Redecop taught first grade at a private school in Gaines County and reported that she was loved by her students.

A crash report obtained by the News from the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that Redecop’s 2013 Chevy Cruze was traveling northbound on Old Seagraves Road when the accident occurred at approximately 10:24 p.m. Friday.

The train, operated by Lubbock and Western Railway, was traveling eastbound and the collision occurred at railroad crossing 017810T, which is 3.7 miles northeast of Seagraves just prior to the well known curves on Hwy 62/385.

The investigation concluded that Redecop failed to stop for the train and struck the right side of one of the tank cars.

The Chevy was dragged by the train and came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the roadway.

The train did derail, but came to a stop.

Dozens of first responders from several agencies were on the scene for more than two hours.

The crash was investigated by the DPS, assisted by Terry County Sheriff’s Office, Brownfield Fire Department and Seagraves Police Department.

