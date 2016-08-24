Wildcats to Host Bulldogs

The Wellman-Union Wildcats will open their 2016 season at home on Friday night as they face the Loraine Bulldogs in a 7:30 p.m. contest.

The Wildcats have had two scrimmages which have shown second year head coach Tommy Tritz the areas where work is needed, as well as where the Cats are strong. “We have seen many areas of growth and many areas where work is needed.”

The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-3 season which saw them go undefeated in district before losing in the bi-district game. They return most of their starters from that team.

But the Wildcats return Senior Albert Alaniz who works hard on both sides of the ball and is a dual threat on the offensive side with his arm and his speed.

Coach Tritz stated, “We are taking it week by week and are looking for an exciting game on Friday night.”

