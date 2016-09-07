Wildcats prepare for Westbrook

The Wellman-Union Wildcats found the end zone more often than their opponents in last Friday’s match-up against Cotton Center. That translates into a 1-1 start for the season for the Cats.

The Wildcats had a great performance last week and Head Coach Tommy Tritz is hoping the team will feed off that performance.

“We had a great first day of practice this week and had all the boys out on a holiday working hard. Our focus is high, especially coming off our win last Friday night. Confidence is always high after a win and our hope is that we can keep riding that wave into district.”

The Wildcats will be traveling to Westbrook on Friday to face another team of Wildcats.

The Westbrook Wildcats also have a 1-1 record and are picked to finish last in their district. They lost to Sands in a close game last Friday and will be spoiling for a win.

Game time on Friday is 7:30 p.m.

