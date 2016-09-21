Wildcats face Longhorns in Homecoming match-up

The Wellman-Union Wildcats had to battle for four quarters last week against Plainview Christian Academy but they did come away with the 40-32 victory.

This week is Homecoming Week for the Wildcats as they host the Hart Longhorns in a non-district battle.

Hart, who is picked to finish last in their district, returns three starters from last year’s team that went 5-5 and 0-4 in district.

According to W-U Head Coach Tommy Tritz, “Hart has had some early injuries like us. They are 1-2 so far this year and are coming off an open week last week.”

With this being Homecoming Week, the challenge for Tritz and his staff is to find the balance between the fun of the week and the seriousness of practice and preparing for a game they need to win. “We are excited about Homecoming. The kids get to get involved in all the week’s festivities. We just have to stay focused this week and get quality work out of our practices.”

Game time is 7:30 at Wildcat Field. The Football Beau will be selected at the pep rally and the Coronation will be at 7:00 p.m. prior to the game.

Also, the Eighth Grade will be hosting a brisket dinner from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. prior to the game. Everyone is invited to come support the eighth grader’s and then stay to support the fighting Wildcats.

