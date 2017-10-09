Wildcat game ends at the half … Again

By Gina Kelly, Staff Writer

There is a 45-point “mercy” rule in six-man football that the Wellman-Union Wildcats know way too much about.

The last five games the Wildcats have played have ended at the half by the 45 point rule. Three times in the Cats favor and twice not so much.

Friday night was one of those “not so much” games.

The Wildcats traveled a few miles north to face the perennial powerhouse Ropes Eagles. And a powerhouse was pretty much what the Wildcats met as they fell by a score of 56-8.

The Eagles scored on the kickoff to start their scoring run and then quickly scored again on an interception of a Wildcat pass.

Conner Faught finally found the end zone on a touchdown reception to bring the score to 20-8 and it looked like maybe the Wildcats had found their rhythm. But that was not the case, as that was the only score of the night for the Cats.

A frustrated Coach Joseph Hood stated afterwards, “We just didn’t come ready to play and that is on me. I will take that and it will not happen again.”

The Wildcats had a day off from school on Friday and that quite possibly threw the game day routine off for these guys who just never seemed to be in sync all night long.

“We just didn’t do the things we have to do to be successful,” stated Hood. “We had a poor defensive effort and when you don’t make plays, it is hard to win a ball game.”

The Wildcats will face the Loop Longhorns at home next Friday at 7:30 and hope to rebound back on to the winning side of the scoreboard.

