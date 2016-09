The Wellman-Union Cross Country Team competed in the Monahans Cross Country Meet on Saturday, September 17.

The Wildcat boys ran as a JV team. The results are as follows:

Varsity Girls:

Gracen Key: 2nd place 12:57.6

JV Boys: 3rd place team

Conner Faught: 4th place 19:48.9

Rigo Rios: 9th place 20:18.4

Hunter Neill: 20th place 22:11.7

Brian Armendariz: 25th place 22:43.9

Esau Macias: 31st place 23.43.3

Brad Franke: 38th place 26:24.0

