Wet weather doesn’t hamper gold shovel ceremony

After almost 10 years of planning and numerous returns to the drawing board, a little rain wasn’t going to stop city officials, council members, builders and architects from breaking ground Tuesday on a new home for the Brownfield Fire Department.

In a brief golden shovel ceremony under cover of pop-up awnings, Mayor Tom Hesse turned a scoop of dirt to begin the 13-month construction process adjacent to the new Police Department.

City officials were pleasantly surprised this Summer when sealed bids came in under the $2.6 million projected cost of the new building.

The bid accepted for the project was from Teinert Commercial Construction and came in at $1,980,500.

Teinert currently is wrapping up construction on the new Pizza Hut/Taco Bell restaurant property in Brownfield.

Like the Police Department, the new Fire Department will be paid for using City reserves over three budget cycles.

The current budget includes $375,000 for planning and engineering.

Next year’s budget, which takes effect Sunday, will include $1.2 million for the bulk of construction, which is expected to be completed by November, 2018, during the third budget cycle, when any remaining balance will be included.

The new building will add roughly 8,500 square feet adjacent to the Brownfield Police Department a block east of the Lubbock Hwy between Broadway and Main Streets.

The Police Department building’s plumbing was completed in such a way as to be easily expandable for the addition of the fire station.

Plans for the new facility show a pull through bay big enough to hold six fire trucks with living quarters and administrative offices, as well as an expansion of the police department’s exercise room, which has proved to be too small.

Construction is expected to ramp up in the coming days and last just over a year.

Category: Updates