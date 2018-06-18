Water district celebrates 25 years

The South Plains Underground Water Conservation District has been serving the citizens of Terry County for over 25 years.

The SPUWCD was created by HB 281 during 1991. The District was confirmed by voter approval, the initial Board elected, and an advalorem tax rate cap of .025/$100 was established in an August 1992 election. The District began operating in January of 1993.

Lee Arrington was named the first Manager of the office in January of 1993. In an archived edition of the Brownfield News, Arrington stated, “An important factor about this job is that we will be providing a service to the farmer, helping them become more productive and helping them become more efficient and hopefully, make more money.”

By March of 1993, the District had begun education projects with school districts in the area. Information had also been distributed to producers about the water well requirements and such that would prove to make all wells function more efficiently.

Arrington stated at that time, “One of our main goals is to protect our water resources from pollution and waste and also to conserve our water to prevent a decline in the water table.” This is still the goal of the SPUWCD today.

Another great thing that happened in March of 1993 was the hiring of Lindy Harris as the assistant to Arrington. Lindy continues to be employed by the office and is committed to preserving our precious water supply.

Lindy is now the office manager and Lindy’s focus is service. “We have certain tasks and guidelines, but what we are really about is service to the community and those we serve and those who place their trust in us.”

In these drought conditions, the guidance of the SPUWCD and the services they provide are, perhaps, even more important than ever.

Some of the activities of the district include:

Water Quality Testing

Water quality testing for both irrigation and domestic wells. Irrigation well owners are concerned about high salinity levels affecting their crops. Domestic well owners are concerned about the presence of bacteria in their wells for bacteria, as well as nitrates.

Each year, the District samples approximately 85 irrigation wells. The results of water quality monitoring can be viewed on the District’s website.

Pivot/Well Flow Testing

Upon request, the District will test the flow of wells or pivots using a polysonic flowmeter.

Water Level Monitoring

Each winter, the District makes depth to water level measurements on a network of approximately 140 wells. The water levels are measured during the winter months when irrigation demands are lower so that a static level can be obtained.

Rain Gauge Network

The District maintains a network of electronic rain gauges. This data is uploaded monthly and the rainfall information is displayed on the District website.

Rainwater Harvesting

SPUWCD believes taht rainwater harvesting is an important water conservation choice. The District conducts a Rainwater Harvesting Workshop each spring. The District has cost-shared several rainwater harvesting projects as a continuing effort to educate and demonstrate the benefits of rainwater harvesting.

Education

In 2007, SPUWCD joined with Gaines and Yoakum Counties to form an education cooperative – the Southern Ogallala Conservation and Outreach Program (SOCOP), to meet the educational needs of the Districts. There are eight school districts in the region of this co-op.

Programs are presented regularly to all these schools, as well as service organizations.

The SOCOP recently obtained a fantastic educational trailer that is being used in the education projects of the SOCOP. Michelle Cooper is the Educational Director for the SOCOP and does a great job in getting information out to people through the use of this trailer.

Layne Marlow is the other employee of the SPUWCD and he is, in Lindy’s words, “The nuts and bolts of the outfit. He is what keeps us going.” Layne goes out to do the tests and monitoring of the gauges. Layne is a key member of our community as well, being active in other organizations and always ready to talk about the work of the SPUWCD.

All the employees of the SPUWCD are passionate about what they do and that passion translates to great service for its patrons.

Clearly, service is what the SPUWCD is all about. Serving the people of the area for 25 years is a big deal and the folks at the SPUWCD are proud of what they have accomplished in the last 25 years and are looking forward to much more in the future.

There will be an Open House Celebration on Friday, June 22 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the SPUWCD office at 802 Tahoka Road.

