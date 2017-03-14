W-U track results

The Wellman-Union High School track teams competed in the Wind Energy Relays at Hermleigh on Thursday.

The Wellman-Union girls finished with 84 points as the 3rd place team. Individual performances and places were as follows:

Gracen Key 1st place in the 800 meter dash and 1600 meter run (new meet record of 5:43.47), Danae Steiger 1st place in the 100 meter Hurdles (new meet record of 17.30) and Jacy Rowden 1st place in the 400 meter dash. Jacy also was the 2nd place medalist in the Triple Jump and 3rd place medalist in the Long Jump. Other individual places include Jade Griffiths 4th place in the 800 meter dash and Danae Steiger 5th place in the 300 meter hurdles. The 800 meter Relay team of Mercedes Alaniz, Carmelita Alaniz, Jade Griffiths, and Valeria Rios placed 3rd, as did the 1600 meter Relay team od JAcy Rowden, Jade Griffiths, Danae Steiger, and Gracen Key.

Wellman-Union boys finished as the 3th place team with 66 points.

Albert Alaniz won 1st in the Long Jump and Triple Jump (new meet record of 39’9.5”), while Brodey Yates finished 1st in the 3200 run. Brodey also took a silver in the 800 meter dash and a bronze in the 1600 meter run. Gage Payne was the only other medal winner with a 3rd place in the 110 meter high hurdles.

