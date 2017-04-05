W-U competes at Whiteface Relays

The Lady Cats of Wellman-Union finished in 4th place in the Whiteface Antelope Relays with 75 points.

The following finishers placed in various events:

Gracen Key: 1st in the 3200 m run, 800 m dash, and 1600 m run (new meet record of 5:55.41)

Danae Steiger: 1st in the 100 m hurdles and 3rd in the 300 m hurdles

Carmelita Alaniz: 1st in the Long Jump

Mercedes Alaniz: 4th in the Long jump and 5th in the Triple Jump

Jade Griffiths: 5th in the 800 m dash

The 800 m Relay team of Mercedes Alaniz, Carmelita Alaniz, Jade Griffiths, and Valeria Rios finished 5th.

The 1600 m Relay team of Jade Griffiths, Danae Steiger, Carmelita Alaniz, and Valeria Rios finished 4th.

The Wellman-Union Wildcats ended the day in 4th place as well with 59 total points.

The following finishers placed in their events:

Albert Alaniz: 2nd in the 100 m dash, 1st in the 400 m dash, 3rd in Long Jump, 1st in Triple Jump

Brodey Yates: 3rd in 800 m run, 3rd in 1600 m run, 2nd in 3200 m run

Gage Payne: 6th in the 300 m hurdles

4X100 Relay team – 5th place – Brian Armendariz, Albert Alaniz, Gage Payne and Maverick Walters

