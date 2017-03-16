Varsity Cubs claim tourney trophy

The Cubs Tennis program hosted the Brownfield invitational last Thursday and Friday and saw a great deal of success.

The JV Cubs took silver in Boys singles from Alan Cowan, and Mixed doubles from Parker Ragain and Lexi Nave.

The varsity built on their previous success, and captured the tournament championship.

Jarys Boyd faced her toughest competition of the year and earned silver, defeating Sweetwater 6-0, 6-0, and Big Spring 3-6, 6-3, 10-5, before falling to champion Borger 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Carrina Garcia and Courtney Sprague also captured silver with wins over Levelland 7-5, 6-2 and Borger 6-1, 7-5, before falling in three to Seminole 2-6, 6-0, 10-2.

Cassidy Cooper and Julie Enns took 5th with a win over Big Spring 6-3, 6-7, 10-2, before falling to Levelland 6-3, 6-0.

Boys singles saw 3rd and 4th place finishes from Dylan Dyer and Rider Jefferies.

Dyer beat Denver City 6-0, 6-0, before falling to Levelland 1-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Jefferies beat Denver City 6-1, 6-0, and Big Spring 6-2, 6-1, before falling to Levelland 6-2, 6-2.

Dyer beat Jefferies for third place.

Boys doubles saw both gold and silver.

Jason Cabe and Jeremy Morin defeated Borger 6-0, 6-2 and Levelland 6-2, 6-0. Matthew Reynolds and Devon Rodriguez made it to the finals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Borger.

Cabe and Morin took the championship.

The mixed team of Tucker Richolson and Regan Harrell won their third straight tournament championship with wins over Borger 6-1, 6-0, Levelland 7-5, 6-2, and Levelland 7-6, 6-0.

Jacob Clark and Mia Pauda fought hard, but suffered an early loss to Sweetwater 6-4, 6-3

“I was proud of the team effort” said coach Rich Hammons. “This was the final home match for our eight seniors. Every senior finished in the top four of their division and helped lead us to this team win. It has been a blessing to coach these player, and watch as they developed into incredible young men and women. With district less than a month away, we certainly seem to be peaking at the right time. Each player showed a lot of heart and refused to quit, they pushed themselves and their opponents. This team is full of hard workers.”

