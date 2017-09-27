Two PRs pace Wildcats run

The Wellman-Union Wildcats and Lady Cats made a good showing at Mae Simmons Park in the Lubbock Invitational Cross Country Meet.

Brodey Yates ran a personal best of 17:37.7 to finish the three mile run with an 8th place medal in the 1A Boys division.

Hunter Neill came in 52nd and Rigo Rios was 59th to complete the boys runners. On the Lady Cats side, Ally Mixon finished 29th in the two mile run with a personal best of 14:12.7 and Jade Griffiths came in 36th with a personal best time of 14:19.1.

The next action for Wellman-Union comes in Sundown on September 30.

