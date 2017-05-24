Trump cuts $47 Billion in Ag Funds

The White House budget proposed on Monday shows $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.

President Donald Trump’s biggest cut would come in the form of a $38 billion bite out of farm supports, including new limits on federal subsidies for crop insurance premiums and caps for commodity payments. Crop insurance is the last safety net remaining for already troubled cotton farmers. Without supports, no producer could afford the premiums for crop insurance.

The overall proposed budget cuts would eliminate the Rural Economic Development program, which provides zero-interest loans to rural utilities and support to rural businesses.

It would also reduce government coverage of costs for federal inspectors at meat plants starting in fiscal 2019 by implementing $600 million in annual user fees for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service.

IN RESPONSE:

Letter from a Young Farmer:

(This letter was written to our area representatives but it touches so much on the issues faced today on the farm as once again, the government attempts to balance the budget on the backs of the farmers in our land.)

The time of the year has come for our farmers in the area to begin our new year by planting our crops. We do this hoping to have a harvest in the fall that will pay a year’s worth of bills accumulated on the farm.

This is one of the few constants in an industry dominated by unpredictability. I have always believed farming to be the ultimate test of endurance, patience, and above all, faith.

In my opinion, farming is unlike many other industries. It takes many years to develop the skills required to be a successful producer.

Not only must we learn the art of caring for the crop and the land, we must also have an understanding of finance and economics, marketing, biology, chemistry, computers and technology, as well as many other aspects related to production agriculture. While I have not mastered any one of these, I do know that without knowledge in these areas, it is hard to make a living in crop production. As I said, it takes a long time to become a good producer, but it only takes one year to go broke!

To some people, the previous statement may seem an exaggeration. As someone who has been living on the borderline the past few years, let me assure you it is not.

I borrowed my first operating line of credit in 2009. I went from no debt to over $200,000 in debt to farm 800 acres.

Banks were not going to loan a kid just starting out that kind of money, so my parents blessed me by co-signing the note allowing me to start my own farming operation. Suddenly I had access to all this money.

After buying chemicals, fertilizer, seed and paying lease on equipment, the numbers that were once black on the bank statement were now red. It was a scary feeling knowing that I had spent all that money trying to grow a crop and having no assurance that I would be able to pay it all back, much less keep any for myself as profit.

Over time, I was able to secure my own financing without a co-signer. To do this, I had to buy equipment to be able to collaterlize my loan. If I was to buy equipment, I needed to farm more land to be able to justify the expense. I found a used tractor that I was now financing that cost three times the value of my house!

Farming is expensive and there is no way around that. My fear is that people see all the money spent by farmers but do not understand that in most cases, it is borrowed money in and borrowed money out.

One of my major concerns for agriculture in the future is not only the immense amount of capital required, but also the shifting culture in the US that seems to be devaluing production agriculture. Recently, there have been major discussions regarding the Farm Bill and subsidies to farmers. As a predominantly cotton producer, I have had a tremendous amount of pressure added to my operation as a result of the 2014 Farm Bill. While commodities are hurting across the board, cotton has taken a hit straight in the teeth. Without a solid program for cotton, it has been much harder to formulate a farm plan that bankers can afford to finance. I know that farm subsidies carry the connotation of being welfare for farmers. Quite frankly, I get really upset when I hear that. As a farmer, I have received government payments. Contrary to popular opinion, that money did not go into a padded savings account or anywhere else a person with surplus money would put it. Every payment I have ever received has gone to pay current year expenses, previous year carryover, or helped me bridge the gap between one operating loan and the next. Either way, that money was circulated back into our local economy.

Three out of the last five years, I did not think I was going to be able to get financed the next year. I distinctly remember one afternoon while on the tractor, searching Google for Ag related jobs, just in case I needed to start sending out resumes. It is becoming more difficult for farmers in general, but specifically young farmers. I am nervous, not only for myself and other young farmers, but also those of the next generation that many will not be able to get help getting started like my parents were able to help me.

Make no mistake about it. If young farmers go out of business, there is not a line behind us to take our place. It is a scary scenario to think that our country could be headed towards dependence on other nations to provide us with food and fiber. I challenge you that are reading this to not think of farm policy and farm programs as a way for the government to fund farmers. I would encourage you to think of it as an investment in national security.

Even more alarming to me at this time is the current proposal of the Affirm Act. This legislation aims to gut the current crop insurance program available to farmers. As a cotton producer, this is the lone remaining risk mitigation tool available to us. From the time I started farming until now, I would not have been able to secure a farming loan without proof of crop insurance. If this legislation were to pass, it would effectively put myself as well as many other cotton producers out of business along with the numerous businesses in the area that are dependent on us.

As I have stated previously, producing a crop is so expensive that we put everything we own (or are paying for) up for collateral every year. Without crop insurance there is nothing to protect against adverse weather and natural disasters. This bill would basically make the premiums so costly that they would be almost completely unaffordable, as well as tying proceeds from insurance to already narrow payment limits. The Affirm Act would be truly catastrophic for an industry and crop that are already operating on life support.

I cannot overstate how important it is for people to really understand agriculture around them. Please try and inform yourselves about what it takes for us to have the most abundant, consistent food and fiber source in the world, and what it would mean to lose it! I will leave you with a popular West Texas saying, “Unless you are hungry and naked, you are involved in agriculture.”

God Bless the American Farmer and God Bless the USA,

Mason Becker

President, West Texas Young Farmers Association

