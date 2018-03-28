Town mourns local student

A local family and a Brownfield ISD campus are grappling with the loss of one of their own over the weekend, following the untimely death of a 14-year-old boy.

Funeral arrangements are underway for Michael “Baby” Martinez and his bereaved family is seeking donations to help cover burial expenses.

An online GoFundMe account has been set up for donations, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/fundraising-for-mikey-martinez.

Numerous local retailers also displayed cannisters for donations near their registers.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Friday at Templo Bethel of Brownfield.

He is the son of Christopher Martinez and Joshua and Jennifer Martinez, all of Brownfield.

BISD administrators told the Brownfield News Monday morning that counselors would be available throughout the day for students struggling with the news.

Interim BISD Superintendent Kelly Baggett told the News that he was informed Saturday night that an 8th grade student died this weekend as a result of a tragic incident.

“The entire Brownfield community is saddened by this event,” Baggett said. “Words cannot express the sorrow we feel about the loss of one of our students. We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family.”

Counselors from each of BISD’s campuses convened at the Middle School Monday to assist any student impacted by Martinez’ death.

“When one Brownfield ISD family is hurting, it impacts our entire school community,” Baggett said. “I know that the students of Brownfield Middle School will be sensitive to identify those among them who are struggling with this loss and will encourage their friends who are broken hearted to seek out the counseling that is being offered to them. Working together, we can ensure that all BISD students know that all faculty and staff are here to assist in any way we can.”

Michael could often be found on his skateboard at the Brownfield Skate Park or playing his guitar and entertaining his family.

He will be remembered as a character who could always make his family and friends laugh.

Baggett said he appreciated the community’s support for the family.

“We ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.

