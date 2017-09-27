Three arrested on drug charges

Brownfield Police arrested three people last week for drug possession.

Officers conducted a traffic stop late last Tuesday night in the 800 block of 3rd Street on a 2001 Ford Mustang with Arizona plates.

Officers were given consent to search the vehicle, where they found several laptop computers and drugs.

Tony Garcia, Jr., 34, was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

He posted $7,500 bond and was released.

Chief of Police Tony Serbantez told the Brownfield News that officers associated the vehicle with a nearby home and were able to obtain a search warrant to enter the residence in the 800 block of North 2nd.

Once inside, according to a police report, evidence was in plain view, leading to the arrest of two individuals on drug-related charges.

Seized on the property were two bags containing methamphetamines, one weighing 28 grams and the other weighing two grams, as well as a scale for measuring weights.

Taken into custody were Melinda Marroquin, 38, and Manuel Perez, 31.

Perez was arrested on the following charges:

Driving While License Suspended (Motion of Surety), a Class B Misdemeanor. Bond is $4,000.00

Failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, a Class B Misdemeanor. Bond is $1,000.00

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 Over 2 grams and under 4 grams, a 3rd Degree Felony. Bond is $10,000.00.

He was still in jail at press time Tuesday.

Marroquin was taken into custody for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance over 4 grams and under 200 Grams, a 1st Degree Felony.

Bond was set at $50,000.00 and she made bond and was released last Thursday.

