The Importance of First Responders

Anyone who has ever spent time in a newsroom is familiar with the constant background chatter of a police scanner, which is easily ignored 99 percent of the time, but cuts conversations and grabs attention when that familiar tone brings it to life.

It’s a tool that alerts me when news is happening — but it’s also a constant reminder of how many of our neighbors are involved in helping others whenever that help is needed.

These days, the incessant static of the scanner has been replaced with silent, but effective phone apps that alert when an emergency is called in.

And when that doesn’t work, in our small community, often a quick phone call lets me know something is happening and sometimes, even just hearing the sirens from blocks away alerts me to a situation.

Such is often the case.

There is usually no time for additional details, but I grab my camera and head toward the news.

I have covered more wrecks and fires and other emergencies than I care to remember in my years as a reporter.

Like many who serve on the front lines, I’ve witnessed tragedy, heartbreak, helplessness and disbelief.

But what I also see are familiar faces — friends and neighbors — moving unflinchingly toward the flames and smoke and twisted metal of whatever dangerous scene is at hand.

I do my best to cover these events without getting in the way, but I do have an up close view as men and women that I know well put themselves in harm’s way to serve our community.

I am reminded each time I cover a hectic news event, that even though first responders can’t change the course of an event, their intervention helps things turn out for the better.

All of our community’s defenders, including firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and law enforcement officers, can find comfort in knowing that they protect us as best as they humanly can.

And so, I encourage you to pause and say “thank you” to those who, without fail, show up.

They show up in the face of danger and natural disaster because they are committed to serving others — you and me.

And in these vulnerable moments, we rely on them and their training and experience and equipment.

Part of my job, aside from covering the incident at hand, is reminding everyone that, behind the badges and lights and gear, our first responders are fellow human beings doing often ugly jobs under incredible pressures and risk of injury and with a high rate of success.

It is literally impossible to write the stories about the people who didn’t get hurt, the houses that didn’t burn down, the patients who didn’t die, because of their work.

It’s not a 9-to-5 job with weekends off.

It takes true dedication to serve as an emergency responder, be they firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, EMTs or emergency room staff who work around the clock risking their necks, whether it’s to run into an inferno looking for victims or racing to answer a call at a wreck or an accident in a home.

Their presence typically means someone is hurting or worse. They deal with stress daily as they heal and help.

Each shift brings with it the possibility of an elderly person in cardiac arrest or a child wounded. And those are the slow shifts.

Most of the people first responders meet are strangers and rarely are they glad to see them, yet they act professionally to get the job done.

It’s a thankless job for the most part, but each of us can show our gratitude with a cheerful handshake, picking up a lunch ticket or other acts of kindness.

My biggest gratitude is the fact that I am allowed to be there no matter the situation.

Our local law enforcement officials know me and trust that I can do my job while staying out of their way as they do theirs.

That kind of access is unique and much appreciated. I have fostered those relationships and appreciate them on a personal and professional level.

Brownfield’s first responders are as good as they come and we are lucky to have them on our side.

I’m proud to call them friends and I’m glad to give them a hardy pat on the back for always watching mine.

