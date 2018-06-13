Terry County Royalty

The Brownfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2018 Harvest Festival queen candidates Monday for their first meeting of a busy schedule. They are: (from left) Abigail Ontiveros representing ACES, Lauren Mancilla representing the Noon Lions, 2017 Harvest Festival Queen Mikaela Oliver, Nichole Joplin representing Meadow FCCLA, Michaela Horton representing the Miss Brownfield Organization, Delilah Martinez representing the Optimist Club, and (not pictured) Mercedes Alaniz representing the Wellman Community Friends and Neighbors.

Category: Updates