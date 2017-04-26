Tennis wrap up

The Brownfield Cubs tennis team took 10 qualifiers to the 4A regional tournament, hosted at the McLeod Tennis Center, on the campus of Texas Tech University.

The Cubs fought hard as their season came to an end with fierce competition all around.

Dylan Dyer fell to Rohan Tanjavur, of Hirschi, 6-2, 6-4. Jason Cabe / Jeremy Morin fell to Rodriguez / Sanchez, of Fort Stockton, 6-3, 6-3 while the doubles pair of Nikolas Salazar / Rider Jefferies fell to Windham/Helm, of Midlothian Heritage, 6-2, 6-1.

Both doubles teams were defeated by teams advancing to the semifinals. Carrina Garcia / Courtney Sprague were narrowly defeated in a great match against Ware / Horton, of Pampa, 6-3, 7-5.

The mixed doubles pairing of Tucker Richolson / Regan Harrell, was also narrowly defeated by Bolch / Grocholski, of Pampa, 6-4, 6-4.

The most success of any Cubs players came from the most successful senior to wear the uniform for the past four years.

Senior, Jarys Boyd, defeated Farai Mubvumba, of Vernon, 7-6, 6-2 in her first round match and followed up the victory with a win over Tatum Rondan, of Andrews, 6-1, 6-3.

Jarys finished 4th in the 4A regional tournament, falling to Rachel Madden, of Borger, in her final match.

“I could not be more excited for the way this season went,” Head Coach Rich Hammons said. “We knew going into the season that 4A was going to come with many new challenges and this team stepped up to the task.

“They finished the fall season undefeated in district, district team champions, area champions, and regional qualifiers” he continued. “We had both district MVPs (Tucker Richolson and Jarys Boyd) on our team, the district newcomer of the year (Rider Jefferies), and all 14 of our starting players were named either first or second team All-District. They finished the year ranked #24 in 4A tennis by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association. When spring came, the players continued to push themselves and secured a district championship by taking six of the top 10 qualifying spots. I could not be more proud of the progress we have seen from these players and the accomplishments of this team.”​

