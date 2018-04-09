Tennis team wins District again

One of the winningest sports programs in Brownfield High School’s long history added yet another gold ball to its impressive trophy case this week.

The Brownfield Cubs tennis team captured its sixth consecutive district championship on Thursday, capped by a nail-biting doubles win over Levelland to claim the title.

Head Coach Rich Hammons told the Brownfield News that Thursday’s District 2-4A tournament, held in Seminole, was “the most exciting that I have been a part of.”

“We were right down to the wire with a pair of sophomore girls on the court and the District title on the line,” he said. “I am so proud of their work this week and through this entire season.”

The Cubs program now has two titles as a 2A team, two titles as a 3A team, and two titles as a 4A team.

The Cubs had strong showings in multiple brackets, and were able to grab points in every draw.

In boys singles, Nikolas Salazar, rolled through the district tournament with wins over David Sabinas (Levelland) 6-2, 6-2, Justin Giesbrecht (Seminole) 6-3, 6-1, and Michael Aranda (Denver City) 7-5, 6-1, to capture the gold medal for the Cubs.

Regan Harrell got an opening round bye and then defeated Barbara Landeros (Seminole) 6-1, 6-0. Regan fought hard in the championship match, but finished as the district runner-up in girls singles.

The Brownfield boys doubles got off to an exciting start with sophomores Parker Ragain and Jacob Clark defeating Isaiah Sainz and Ivan Esquivel (Denver City) in their opening round match 6-3, 6-4.

Brownfield continued their winning ways with another sophomore duo.

Collin Clare and Matthew Terry were able to defeat the 3 seed of Daniel Fehr and David Wiebe (Seminole) 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the semifinals as well.

Ultimately the two doubles teams met in the 3rd place match, with Parker Ragain and Jacob Clark finishing in third place, and Collin Clare and Matthew Terry, finishing in fourth place.

Mixed doubles competition also provided some excitement for the Cubs, with the young pair of Noah Salas and Alezeah Mireles capturing a first round victory over Bailey Reyes and Denise Esmerado (Denver City) 6-0, 7-5.

They came up just short in their semifinals matchup, but were ultimately able to overcome a the very tough pair of Alex Froese and Briana Froese (Seminole) 6-4, 6-3, to take home the bronze medal.

On the other half of the draw, the Brownfield team of Jason Cabe and Holly Williams kept it on cruise control throughout the tournament by quickly dispatching of Dalton Frazier and Felicia Vasquez (Levelland) 6-2, 6-0, Alex Froese and Briana Froese (Seminole) 6-4, 6-0, and Evan Thongvanh and Destiny Galvan (Levelland) 6-3, 6-2, to grab some more gold medals for the Cubs.

In girls doubles, the Brownfield Cubs duo of Lexie Nave and Julie Enns got off to a great start, defeating Clarissa Maldonado and Mackenzie Tienda (Levelland) 6-1, 6-1.

The girls could not quite overcome a tough Seminole team, and eventual district champs, falling in the semifinals match 6-4, 6-3.

However, with the sun beginning to set and the courts beginning to empty, the two sophomores took the court for their final match of the day.

Brownfield and Levelland were all tied up in total points, with their top doubles teams about to face each other in a critical third place match.

Lexie and Julie were off to a sluggish start, quickly falling behind their opponents from Levelland 1-5.

However, the girls never stopped fighting and came roaring back to even the set at 5-5, before dropping the last two games of the first set.

Now, with all matches off the court and both teams packed into the stands, Lexie and Julie took the court determined to keep turn things around.

They stormed out to a quick lead, and were able to quickly put away the second set, 6-2, to force a decisive third set.

With the stands cheering on every point, Brownfield jumped on top of Levelland yet again, but had to weather several comeback attempts by the Lobos.

Ultimately, it was Lexie Nave and Julie Enns defeating Allyiah Padilla and Destiny Perez (Levelland) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, to secure the outright team championship for the Brownfield Cubs.

Levelland had beaten Brownfield in two previous tournaments leading up to the District meet.

Hammons said for his team to step up at the final showing and claim the District title was “amazing.”

“We had so many young players that stepped up and exceeded the expectations that many had to help us capture this victory,” he said. “We also had strong leadership from some of our more veteran players that was crucial in getting us to this point. I am so proud of this team and the way they overcame the adversity of being beaten twice by Levelland in the fall, to come all the way back and get another District Championship just feels really good.”

Nikolas Salazar, Regan Harrell, Jason Cabe, and Holly Williams will now advance to the Regional Tournament held at Texas Tech University on April 18-19.

