Tennis earns All District accolades

November 24, 2017

The accolades keep coming for Brownfield High School’s tennis program as the Cubs and Lady Cubs landed numerous athletes on the All District roster.
Senior Nikolas Salazar was honored as the Boys District MVP.
Head Coach Rich Hammons said he was proud of his team for a great season and that they deserve these All District honors.
Awards were as follows:

District 2-AAAA
All District Awards:

Boys District MVP
Nikolas Salazar

Boys Singles
1st Team All District

Nikolas Salazar
Jason Cabe
Devin Rodriguez

Boys Doubles
1st Team All District

Nikolas Salazar &
Jason Cabe

Devin Rodriguez &
Parker Ragain

Boys Singles
2nd Team All District

Jacob Clark
Alan Cowan
Parker Ragain

Boys Doubles
2nd Team All District

Alan Cowan &
Jacob Clark

Girls Singles
2nd Team All District

Regan Harrell

Girls Singles
Honorable Mention

Holly Williams
Lexie Nave
Julie Enns
Cassidy Cooper
Darrianne Dorris

Girls Doubles
1st Team All District

Regan Harrell &
Holly Williams

Lexie Nave &
Julie Enns

Girls Doubles
Honorable Mention

Darrianne Dorris &
Nina Garza

Mixed Doubles
Honorable Mention

Chris Burris &
Cassidy Cooper

