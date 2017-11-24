Tennis earns All District accolades

The accolades keep coming for Brownfield High School’s tennis program as the Cubs and Lady Cubs landed numerous athletes on the All District roster.

Senior Nikolas Salazar was honored as the Boys District MVP.

Head Coach Rich Hammons said he was proud of his team for a great season and that they deserve these All District honors.

Awards were as follows:

District 2-AAAA

All District Awards:

Boys District MVP

Nikolas Salazar

Boys Singles

1st Team All District

Nikolas Salazar

Jason Cabe

Devin Rodriguez

Boys Doubles

1st Team All District

Nikolas Salazar &

Jason Cabe

Devin Rodriguez &

Parker Ragain

Boys Singles

2nd Team All District

Jacob Clark

Alan Cowan

Parker Ragain

Boys Doubles

2nd Team All District

Alan Cowan &

Jacob Clark

Girls Singles

2nd Team All District

Regan Harrell

Girls Singles

Honorable Mention

Holly Williams

Lexie Nave

Julie Enns

Cassidy Cooper

Darrianne Dorris

Girls Doubles

1st Team All District

Regan Harrell &

Holly Williams

Lexie Nave &

Julie Enns

Girls Doubles

Honorable Mention

Darrianne Dorris &

Nina Garza

Mixed Doubles

Honorable Mention

Chris Burris &

Cassidy Cooper

