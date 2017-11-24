Tennis earns All District accolades
The accolades keep coming for Brownfield High School’s tennis program as the Cubs and Lady Cubs landed numerous athletes on the All District roster.
Senior Nikolas Salazar was honored as the Boys District MVP.
Head Coach Rich Hammons said he was proud of his team for a great season and that they deserve these All District honors.
Awards were as follows:
District 2-AAAA
All District Awards:
Boys District MVP
Nikolas Salazar
Boys Singles
1st Team All District
Nikolas Salazar
Jason Cabe
Devin Rodriguez
Boys Doubles
1st Team All District
Nikolas Salazar &
Jason Cabe
Devin Rodriguez &
Parker Ragain
Boys Singles
2nd Team All District
Jacob Clark
Alan Cowan
Parker Ragain
Boys Doubles
2nd Team All District
Alan Cowan &
Jacob Clark
Girls Singles
2nd Team All District
Regan Harrell
Girls Singles
Honorable Mention
Holly Williams
Lexie Nave
Julie Enns
Cassidy Cooper
Darrianne Dorris
Girls Doubles
1st Team All District
Regan Harrell &
Holly Williams
Lexie Nave &
Julie Enns
Girls Doubles
Honorable Mention
Darrianne Dorris &
Nina Garza
Mixed Doubles
Honorable Mention
Chris Burris &
Cassidy Cooper
