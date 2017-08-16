Teacher, coach arrested for alleged misconduct

A popular teacher and coach has resigned his position with Brownfield ISD after his arrest this week for an alleged improper relationship with a student.

Tyson Jones, 23, was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Friday. He was booked into Terry County Law Enforcement Center and posted $20,000 bond Monday.

He was charged by indictment of Improper Relationship between an educator and student, a second degree felony.

Jones was an assistant coach for several Cubs and Lady Cubs sports programs last year and was praised for his work in the classroom as well.

At the end of year luncheon in May, he was named the BISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

BISD officials released a statement late Tuesday indicating Jones was recently placed on administrative leave after they learned of the allegations.

“Pursuant to the District’s customary personnel practices, law enforcement officials were immediately notified of the report…and an internal investigation was initiated,” the release stated.

BISD reported the matter to the state educator licensing entity at the Texas Education Agency.

The release further states that “Brownfield ISD will continue to cooperate with state and local law enforcement and licensing agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law” and added that Jones “is no longer employed by the District.”

State and federal law prohibits school districts from disclosing any personally identifying information about a current or former student, as well as confidential information about personnel.

“Brownfield ISD takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that its students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment,” the release concluded.

