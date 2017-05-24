Summer road projects begin

City crews began prep work this week on streets around Brownfield, utilizing new equipment added to the Street Department’s inventory in the last year.

Department head Willie Herrera told the Brownfield News on Tuesday that the city workers are removing damaged pavement before the annual seal coat project begins.

“We are cutting out some bad spots and milling, then removing the pavement in those locations,” he said. “Then we will go back in with good paving before we seal coat over the streets to have a much better and more durable final product.”

The annual seal coat project, spearheaded by Lubbock engineering firm Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper, will begin in late Summer with the goal of finishing the work prior to the start of the next school year.

The city crews were busy working on portions of East Buckley and South Cedar streets this week.

The seal coat project will encompass those areas and several more around Brownfield.

Category: Updates