Summer feeding program begins Monday

Nutritious meals are an important part of the school day for every Brownfield student.

BISD provides breakfast and lunch to all students free of charge and will continue to do so even during Summer break.

The summer feeding program will begin Monday at four of BISD’s five campuses.

Students of any age can find breakfast or lunch at Colonial Heights, Oak Grove, Brownfield Middle School and Brownfield High School during the summer.

School officials stress that age or grade level does not dictate where students may dine during the summer.

For instance, siblings who attend separate schools can dine together at any one of the campuses, ideally whichever is closest to their home.

Also new this year is varying menus from campus to campus and students will be allowed to carry some food items home with them, according to food service director Beverly Webb.

“This is a popular program because for some of these kids, it’s the only food they’ll get,” she said. “That’s very important to us, because we feel like these are our kids. It’s good, healthy food and it is well prepared. Our ladies care about these kids and take pride in feeding them a healthy meal.”

Last year, the program fed as many as 100 kids, per campus, per day.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Aside from the nutritional value, another aspect of the program is the social interaction with other students.

The program begins Monday and runs through June 26, then picks up again between July 28 and August 11.

Breakfast is served at each campus between 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

