Stock show season kicks off this week

The weather has been bitter cold with occasional snow flurries. This can only mean one thing.

It is stock show season in Terry County.

Livestock shows kick off this week at the Terry County Livestock Show Barn. Workers have been busy setting up pens and bringing in wood shavings and getting ready for the days to come.

The Meadow Livestock Show will kick things off at 9 a.m. Thursday, January 4.

The Brownfield Livestock Show will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 6 and the Wellman-Union Show will follow after lunch.

Next week, everyone comes together for the annual Terry County Livestock Show set to begin on Thursday, January 11 with weigh-in for lambs and goats beginning at 9 a.m. and swine and cattle weigh-in beginning at 11 and running until 3 p.m.

The Lamb Show will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the Goat Show.

Friday morning, January 13 has the Gilt Show beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the Barrow Show which will be followed by the Rabbit Show.

Saturday, January 14 will have the Steer Show beginning at 9 a.m.

A barbecue meal will be served at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Awards Ceremony at 5:30 and the Premium Sale at 6 p.m.

The General Superintendent of the show is Mike Seaton. Rusty Day is the Steer Superintendent, Richard Cavazos is the Lamb/Goat Superintendent and Keith Harrison will serve as the Swine Superintendent. Jace Moore is the Rabbit Superintendent.

Advisors for the event are Geoff Cooper, Terry County AgriLife Extension Agent, Sheldon Franks – BISD FFA Advisor, Tyler Tatum – MISD FFA Advisor and Rebecca Decker – Wellman-Union FFA Advisor.

Judges for the County Show will be:

Steers – Greg Jones

Lambs and Goats – Robert Scott

Swine – Mark Standlee

Rabbits – James Berry

Classifier and Showmanship – Brandon Biggs

C. Jason Spence will serve as the Auctioneer. Steve Osborn will do the announcing.

Candy Cudd, Lexi Floyd and Mike Seaton will oversee weigh-ins and All-Star Peanuts will be in charge of bedding sales.

