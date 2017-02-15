Stabbing suspect sought

Brownfield Police are looking for a local man who allegedly stabbed another resident late Saturday night.

Police are seeing information on the whereabouts of Adrian Julian Alvarado, 35, of 903 W. Jeter Street, for his involvement in the incident in the 800 block of North 2nd Street.

According to a police report obtained by the Brownfield News, officers were called to the scene at 9:23 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance.

The report states that a 26-year-old woman was arguing with Alvarado, AKA “Short Dog” in the front yard of a home at 801 North 2nd, when the owner of the home, Danny Garza, 53, came outside to tell them to leave.

At that point, according to the report, Alvarado stepped onto the porch to argue with Garza, then pulled him to the ground and stabbed him with a knife.

Alvarado fled the scene and has not been seen since.

Garza was transported to Brownfield Regional Medical Center, then to a Lubbock hospital, but has since been released.

Chief of Police Tony Serbantez told the News that Alvarado remains at large and anyone with information should call the Police Department at 637-2511.

Category: Updates