School board reviews scores

The Brownfield ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday night, June 19 to work a lengthy agenda.

Of most interest on the agenda were the preliminary testing scores from school year 2016-17.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Ray Vasquez delivered the report to the board. “We had our biggest growth in math in the 5th and 8th grades. We are very pleased with this and it definitely shows we are heading in the right direction.”

The district, while the preliminary results show BISD as having Met Standard, continues to show signs of struggle in reading and in Secondary ELA.

Board Member Will Hawkins asked Vasquez, “With the 5th and 8th grades doing so well in math, are there any trends or efforts you can point to as having played a role in this success?”

Vasquez stated, “Teacher ownership. Our teachers in those grade levels have really bought into our program and have the mentality that ‘Our kids will not fail.’ They are offering no excuses and they have that drive for success that leads to success.”

Oak Grove Elementary Principal Amy Estrada addressed the board, “We have worked hard and we have worked with the Education Service Center, including having inhouse visitors to monitor what we are doing and offer suggestions. We have even had them asking questions about what we are doing and taking some of our methods back to offer other schools. Our teachers and students are working hard.”

Board Member Geoff Cooper questioned the English I and English II scores and why they were so low. BHS Principal Paul Coronado stated, “I am not offering this as an excuse but the testing methods changed midstream for ELA. What we were told would be short answer was changed at the last minute and some of our students had a hard time making that adjustment in the testing situation.”

Vasquez stated, “We have got to have more focus on instruction from bell to bell. We have to have commitment out of our teachers.”

Vasquez did point out that BISD did well in the growth of a student index, which is a big deal in the scoring. “One thing they always look at is not necessarily that the student passed but that he improved from last time and we did score well in the growth index which tells us that we are heading in the right direction. This is very promising for us as a district.”

Board Member Tim Swaringen questioned how much time teachers were in the classroom in core subjects. “I know we have lots of coaches teaching in the core subject areas. Don’t get me wrong. I have had some really great teachers that were coaches myself. I am just questioning how much time their coaching duties take from their classroom time during their sport’s season.”

Vasquez stated, “We hire teachers first for subject areas. Granted, we do have to fill coaching positions as well, but we do try to always find quality in the classroom for those positions.”

Questions were raised about how much time teachers were missing in the classroom for training. Vasquez stated that the time out of a classroom for training was being watched.

He also stated that students were being tracked as far as what teachers they had throughout school. Teachers who have a lower passing percentage are being monitored and extra help offered in their classrooms.

Vasquez also stated that retesting is taking place this week for those who have still not passed their tests.

He also showed the board the new report card that will be used in the coming school year. There will be much more information on this report card for the parents. This can be seen online at brownfieldisd.net after June 30.

Chief Financial Officer Bobby Vaughan gave an update to the board on hail damage suffered by the district. The Oak Grove roof received an estimated damage report of $36,000. Many of the air conditioner units in the district received damage to the tune of an estimated $75,000. The district has a $25,000 deductible policy so this should be the only cost to the district for these repairs.

Good news for the district was the cost saved this past year by the district regaining control over transportation. The district had been in a contract with Durham Transportation for a while and Head of Maintenance and Transportation Brian Paiva had made the recommendation that the district not renew the contract and go back into the transportation business. Vaughan stated that it looked like the district had saved about $140,000 over the previous year by making this move. The fleet is being updated through a lease purchase agreement and a portion of the savings does go to this update.

The possibility of raises for teachers, nurses and other staff was talked about, as well as what the next year’s insurance costs might be.

This was Vaughan’s last meeting with the district as he has resigned to take a similar position in another district.

Board President Tony Serbantez praised Vaughan’s work. “Bobby has really done a good job for the district and has managed our finances and kept us informed in a great way. We will miss Bobby and we appreciate all he has done for the district.”

Vaughan stated, “I have really enjoyed my time here and enjoyed working with the board and the administration. I appreciate all the support we have been given.”

Also presented to the board was action to consider a Memorandum of Understanding with Texas A&M University for the Project LISTO Grant.

Brownfield ISD has been invited to participate in Project Literacy-Infused Science Using Technology Innovation Opportunities (LISTO).

This research program focuses on grades 5-8 science teachers, their students and principals and is being conducted by Texas A&M from 2017-2021, with implementation scheduled to start in 5th grade science classrooms this fall.

After some discussion regarding how this will all be implemented and worked into the class schedule, the board did approve this request to begin the process of applying.

Director of Personnel and Operations Nori Banda informed the board of the following resignations:

Alma Aguirre – BBAC Nurse

Dana Ketchersid – CH Principal

Megan Ruiz – CH 1st

Shannon Bohlken – OG 3rd

Skylar Dement – OG 4th

Brandy Gayle – OG 5th

Miranda Patterson – OG 2nd

Karen Lea – OG 2nd

Shaelynn Williams – OG 5th

Kimberly Gassaway – OG 3rd

Kelly Inman – BMS PE

Michelle Tijerina – BMS Asst Principal

Vicki Ehlers – BMS 6th

Jerry Smith – BMS Counselor

Leah Dixon – BMS 6/7th

Amanda Brace BMS 6/7th

Erin Limon – BHS Science

Alyssa Vaughan – BHS Ag

Natalie Martin – BEC English

Hector Limon, Jr. BHS Asst Principal

Bobby Vaughan – CFO

Rick Thomas – Educational Diagnostician

New staff hired included:

Susana Villareal – BBAC

Mona Stewart – BBAC

Amber Satterfield – CH

Dena Paden – CH

Carol Tarver – OG

Lea Kilchenstein – OG

Shannon Ledbetter – OG

Melanie Smith – OG

Sheryl Doty – OG

Whitney Noble – OG

Keanu Ramos – BMS

Adriana Perez – BMS

Alfonso Bernal – BHS

Greg Freeman – BHS

Sheldon Franks – BHS

Karen McFarland – BHS

Condra Suniga – BHS

Neisha Campbell – BHS Librarian

Marinda Robertson – Educational Diagnostician

Jesse Jalomo – BMS Asst Principal

Ramiro Hernandez – BHS Asst Principal

Jeffrey Perez – Academic Coordinator

Edwin Prieto – Chief Financial Officer

The board reviewed recommended local policy update as presented by Superintendent Dr. Tanya Monroe.

The board did go into closed session during the meeting with no action taken on their return to open session. The board will next meet on July 17 in the Board Room at the Administration Building.

