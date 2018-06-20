School board reviews scores

Brownfield ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday night and reviewed the preliminary STAAR test scores.

Some areas looked really good and other areas showed a real need for improvement.

Newly hired Assistant Superintendent Melissa Oliva gave the overview of the scores. “What we see is a real need for vertical alignment in methods through all our grade levels. We have some levels using one method and others using another. We are looking at programs and making plans to implement one method as much as we can.”

Superintendent Chris Smith added, “We know that we will have to allow some leeway in this, but overall, we want to see the same program being used and built on from grade level to grade level.”

A low spot for the district was Fourth Grade Writing, which on Approaches scored a 32. This was down considerably from years past. On the high end was Eighth Grade Math which scored 97 which is up from years past.

Overall, Fifth Grade testing was a bright spot with scores increasing in every area tested.

End of Course testing in English I and English II showed somewhat disappointing results with only 42% of testers approaching grade level or above in English I and 38% in English II.

The Cohort results, which traces exact students from grade to grade shows growth in every area shown.

These results drew many comments from the board. Geoff Cooper stated, “Whatever is happening in Math needs to be happening across the board in all subjects.”

Oliva stated, “We are definitely looking at what is working and how to implement these programs in all levels.”

The district will be putting a program in place that will follow TEKS resources to guarantee to students and teachers that a student has been given the right materials to meet expectations.

The district will also be placing an Instructional Specialist on each campus, with the exception of Bright Beginnings. These Instructional Specialists will be able to continuously monitor growth of students throughout the year and not just at testing time when it is too late.

Instructional Specialists hired Monday night included Kelsey Lynch at BHS and Rachel Wheeler at BMS. Already on board is Joni Ellis who will be working at Colonial Height and Lara Cantrell who will be at Oak Grove.

“We are looking at all these results as an opportunity for us to improve as a district and build on what is working and fix what is not,” Smith said.

Oliva also pointed out that these are preliminary results and there could be some changes due to some computer glitches statewide.

School and Campus wide security was also on the agenda. John Greeson with Guardian Security Solutions gave a presentation on the safety programs to be implemented at campuses this year.

All main entrances will be monitored and new security measures will be put in place in continuing efforts to keep students and teachers safe. This program will be built on over time. The initial cost for the first phase will be $66,889.

College and Career programs were also on the agenda. (See related story this issue of the Brownfield News.)

Additional new teachers hired include: Brittany Bridges – BMS Math

Lauren Peyton – BMS Social Studies/Coach

Jane Pierce – BMS Math

Donnie Reston – BMS Band

Kimberly West – OG ELAR

In the public comments portion of the meeting, Eldon Lary spoke to the board concerning the need for the district to try to get teachers who will be a part of the community and supportive of the community. “I was born and raised here and I want to see this community being supportive of each other.”

As is the case in public comment, the board cannot address the speaker or answer any questions.

Following a brief closed session, the meeting was adjourned.

