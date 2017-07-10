Rodeo Time!

The Terry County Rodeo Arena will be the place to be soon as thousands of local fans will join hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls for one of the area’s favorite annual traditions.

The 84th Terry County Sheriff’s Posse Dodge Rodeo will get underway Thursday, July 13 with the grand entrance at 8 p.m.

Entry is $8 per person at the gate.

The local rodeo has grown so much in recent years, organizers had to add a night of competition.

The 2016 rodeo was a success on all fronts and Sheriff’s Posse organizer Vic Goldston said he expects this year’s show to be just as good, if not better.

“We have paid around $30,000 in prize money for the last couple of years, which makes us one of the top rodeos around,” Goldston said.

“We’re growing and getting a lot of attention and that’s a good thing.”

Plans are coming together, according to Goldston.

“We’ve had guys working in the arena for a few weeks and we’re pulling everything together and excited for another rodeo,” he said. “We painted everything red, white, and blue.”

Work has been underway at the rodeo grounds for weeks, with several new additions and renovations to make the facility more fan-friendly.

A shade has been added to the concession area and the ticket booth has been redone, along with other small, but needed touches.

Now organizers will begin working on the arena, adding thousands of gallons of water to the sand, making the base where riders want it to be for a good competition.

The sand holds moisture well and riders enjoy the texture found at the local arena, he said.

More than 300 competitors participated last year and Goldston said he hopes for more this year.

“The way the rodeo circuit works, you never really know in advance how many to expect,” he said. “But a lot of people like our rodeo so we’ll have a good roster.”

The rodeo is a major stop for the contestants with big money, a historic past and some of the best hospitality they receive on the rodeo trail all year.

Also following precedent, the annual Sheriff’s Posse Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, traveling east on Main St. and around the Terry County Courthouse square.

Following the parade Saturday, a meal will be served at the Rodeo Barn and as per tradition, a dance will follow the rodeo at 9 p.m.

Each event will cost $10 at the door and a $10 cooler charge will be assessed.

Bob Champion is bringing stock for the rodeo again this year.

Goldston said Champion’s stock is the best in the business.

“His animals perform better and they’re just easier to work,” he said. “They make for a better experience for the contestants and the audience and the people working the rodeo.”

Similar to last year’s Mutton Busting competition, all entrants are encouraged to sign up in advance.

Contestants must weigh 55 pounds or less and cannot use ropes or spurs.

Pre-entrants are being accepted now at the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce office and the first 100 will be accepted.

Mutton busters will compete for belt buckels in each category of sheep, calves or steers.

“We’re ready and excited,” Goldston said. “We’re hoping for good weather and everything will go well.”

The quality of the local rodeo has not gone unnoticed, as the Terry County Sheriff’s Posse has been recognized for years as a Finalist Rodeo for the Champion Rodeo Company, an honor usually awarded to much larger events.

“That says a lot about the show we put on here,” Goldston said. “We put a lot into it and everyone seems to enjoy it. I hope we get a good crowd again this year.”

