Regional Powerlifting Meet held



Coaches Ventura Peralez, Jr. and Jeff McElroy report that they took a total of six girls to the Region 1 meet on March 4.

Two Lady Cubs medaled in the meet with Omri Cruz placing third in the region in the 198 pound division and Morayama Lucio placing fourth in the 259 pound division.

Jasmin Sanchez placed sixth in the 123 pound division. Maria Chacon placed eighth in the 148 pound division and Rachel Hawkins placed seventh in the 148 pound division. Rachel also attempted to tie a regional record in deadlift in the 148 pound division with a lift of 340 pounds. She almost succeeded, getting the weight three-quarters of the way up.

Peralez stated, “I am extremely proud of the girls for staying together and supporting one another and enduring long workouts. The hard work paid off. I also want to thank Coach McElroy for his hard work and help this year.”

