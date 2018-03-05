Primary set for Tuesday

Early voting concluded Friday in the March Primaries for numerous local, state, and national races, which will be decided when voters go to the polls on Election Day this Tuesday.

Terry County Elections Administrator Krystal Valentin reported that 684 local residents made their way to the Annex to cast a ballot in two weeks of early voting, including 625 republicans and 59 democrats.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and remain open through 7 p.m.

Residents in voting precincts 101, 102, 201, 301, 401 will cast ballots in the American Legion building on Tuesday.

Residents in voting precinct 202 will vote at the Meadow Community Center.

Residents in voting precinct 401will cast ballots in the Wellman Community Center.

Local contested races include that for County Judge with Loy Daniel challenging Incumbent Judge Butch Wagner. This race will appear on the Republican Ballot.

The County Commissioner for Precinct 4 race has also drawn interest. Those running for County Commissioner Precinct 4 on the Republican ticket are Marvin Dawson, Ernesto Elizardo, Aaron Thompson and Howard Moorehead.

On the Democratic Ballot, Larry Lira is running for this position. As Lira drew no opponents, he will face the winner of the March 6 Primary and likely run-off election in the November General Election. This race will only appear on ballots from that precinct.

Also, on the ballot but drawing no opposition on the Republican ticket is the position of State Representative, District 83, a seat currently held by Dustin Burrows, who is in line to keep that seat.

Other races on the ballot are for State Senator, a seat currently held by Ted Cruz, State Representative, a seat currently held by Jodey Arrington who drew no Republican opposition, the Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General are all on the ballot.

There are a host of other positions also on the ballot.

Also on the Republican and Democratic ballots are many propositions designed to help establish a party platform.

This Primary Election will determine whose names you will see on the ballot in the November General Election.

If you vote in the Democratic Primary, you will not be eligible to vote in the Republican run-off election, should there be one. The same is true if you vote in the Republican Primary.

In the General Election in November, voters may support who they wish, regardless of which ballot they voted on in March.

Results will be monitored and posted by the Brownfield News online as they are released.

