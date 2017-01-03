Preparation underway for local stockshow

It is Stock Show season in Terry County. The Terry County Stock Show and each school’s individual show have been a long standing tradition in Terry County. Many local kiddos are second and third generation stock show-ers.

The shows will begin with the Meadow show on Thursday, January 5 at 10 AM.

The Brownfield show will follow, beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, January 7.

The Wellman-Union show will close the individual shows, beginning following the Brownfield show on January 7.

The Terry County Livestock Show will begin on Thursday, January 12 and run through January 14, concluding with the Premium Sale.

Lambs and goats will weigh in starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. Swine and cattle will begin weigh-in at 11:00 a.m.

The Lamb Show will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening with the Goat Show immediately following.

Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. will see the Gilt Show starting. The barrows will follow immediately and the day’s show will conclude with the Rabbit Show following the barrows.

The Steer Show will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

A barbecue dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the Awards Ceremony starting at 5:30 and the Premium Sale closing out the show at 6:00 p.m.

Set-up for the shows began on Friday morning.

