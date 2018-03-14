Precinct 4 challenges dropped, recount held

The unusual saga of the race for Precinct 4 Commissioner was set to continue on Wednesday with a recount of the ballots, as requested and paid for by Marvin Dawson, who finished the race with the fewest number of votes on Election Day.

Dawson submitted the required paperwork and paid the $180 fee for the recount that was to take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Terry County Annex.

Republican Chairman Brad Moore told the Brownfield News on Tuesday that Aaron Thompson had decided not to challenge the results and Howard Moorhead didn’t respond to Moore’s advice to retain a private attorney if he wished to challenge.

That means that the results of Wednesday’s recount would determine who will face Ernesto Elizardo in a runoff. Should Dawson’s total stay the same or drop, he would be mathematically eliminated.

Recount results will be posted online and included in the next edition of the Brownfield News.

