Power of Prayer

Sophia meets the biggest names in Washington D.C., including President Trump

Brownfield’s Sophia Campa-Peters had another big day on Thursday, as she and her mom, Karyn attended the White House Prayer Breakfast as invited guests.

Karyn stated that the morning was full of activity as they were whisked down to the breakfast room, but first waited to meet President Trump who had asked to meet Sophia.

Karyn stated that even though they knew the protocol of meeting the President, when Sophia saw him, she ran up to him and wrapped him up in a giant bear hug! Much to his surprise and to the surprise of the Secret Service Agents surrounding him.

“He didn’t seem to mind at all,” stated Karyn. Sophia told him, “Thank you for praying for me.”

They were seated in the front row for the breakfast, which sadly, as far as Sophia was concerned, did not include bacon. She had told their Uber driver she was going to the White House to talk about God and eat bacon. “How great is that? The only thing better would be to talk about God and eat pizza.”

But Sophia took the lack of bacon in stride, “I’ll bet the President got the bacon,” she stated.

Karyn stated, “We sat with actual royalty and other dignitaries.” She has a picture of Sophia with Her Royal Highness Princess Katherine of Serbia.

She stated people everywhere wanted pictures and interviews. “We had a hard time getting around with all the people wanting some of Sophia’s time but it was all beautiful and we were grateful.”

She stated people would stop and pray with Sophia on the spot at times.

In the President’s speech, he called attention to Sophia, stating, “Here with us today is another symbol of hope, a very brave 9-year-old girl named Sophia Marie Campa Peters. Sophia suffers from a rare disease that has caused her to have many strokes. At one point, the doctors told Sophia that she would not be able to walk.”

Sophia replied, ‘If you’re only going to talk about what I can’t do, then I don’t want to hear it — just let me try to walk.’

“She tried, and she succeeded. And one of her doctors even told her mom, and they’re right here in the front row where they should be, ‘This little girl has God on her side.’

“Thank you, Sophia. Thank you, mom. Great mom.

“I said, “Do you love your mom?” She said, ‘I have a great mom. I love my mom.’ Right?

“Just two weeks ago, Sophia needed to have a very high-risk surgery. She decided to ask the whole world to pray for her, and she hoped to reach 10,000 people.

“On January 26th, as Sophia went into surgery, she far surpassed her goal. Millions and millions of people lifted Sophia up in their prayers.

“Today, we thank God that Sophia is with us, and she’s recovering, and she’s walking very well.

“And I have to say this, Sophia: You may only be 9 years old, but you are already a hero to all of us in this room, and all over the world. Thank you, Sophia.

“Heroes like Sophia come from all across our country and from every different background. But they all share one thing in common: Through their love, their courage, their sacrifice, we glimpse the grace of Almighty God.”

Later in the morning, they headed to Congressman Jodey Arrington’s office where he was waiting to guide them around the capital building. He had a sign on his door saying “Welcome Sophia!”

During her tour with Congressman Arrington, he took her to the Speakers balcony and that was where she met Paul Ryan.

Congressman Arrington took them on a tour of many places that normal tourists are not allowed.

Sophia and her mom had quite the extensive tour of Washington while they were there. The duo landed in Lubbock on Friday night ready to get some rest after their whirlwind time in our nation’s capital. Continue to pray for Sophia and her complete healing. Sophia has touched our nation and added a refreshing innocent face to the fact that all we really need is to come together in prayer. As the President stated, this is how we get a glimpse of the grace of our Almighty God.

