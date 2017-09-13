Police seeking info for break-ins

Brownfield Police are investigating a string of break-ins over the weekend, believed to be related because of their close vicinity.

At 8 a.m. Saturday morning, an employee at the Terry County Interfaith Center reported a break-in at that location, 101 S. D Street.

The employee reported a broken window near the front door and other suspicious items around the building.

Observed nearby were a gold door knob, a small clear baggy containing coins and a phone charger, a grey hoodie sweatshirt and a can of bean dip.

A second window was found broken out on the north side of the building.

Officers recorded the scene and filed a report.

A couple hours later, officers were called to the First United Methodist Church, 1004 E. Broadway, where a glass door was reported broken.

A cleaning lady for an adjacent church noticed the broken door on the building’s west end and called police.

A FUMC member walked the church with officers and found no other damage or missing items.

Officers took a report and were asked to file charges if suspects were located.

Minutes later, officers reported yet another break in, this time at Brownfield Middle School.

According to a police report obtained by the Brownfield News, items stolen from the school include a pair of laptop computers, 10 iPad minis, and two digital cameras.

Surveillance footage is being examined and the cases remain under open investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Brownfield Police Department at 637-2511. All tips remain anonymous.

