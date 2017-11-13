Pocket park nears completion

New attraction named in honor of longtime Brownfield News Publisher

Finishing touches are underway on the much-anticipated pocket park at the corner of Sixth and Main streets, beautifying a long-vacant eyesore on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares. Work will wrap up on the park in the coming week with the installation of half a dozen picnic tables, adding to the bench seating along the perimeter of the property.

At a Wednesday meeting of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone board, which is overseeing the project, members voted unanimously to name the new facility in honor of longtime Brownfield News Publisher and community activist Lynn Brisendine, who passed away in October following a lengthy battle with cancer.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Lynn Brisendine Community Plaza will be scheduled soon. TIRZ board member Leon Pope said the honor was well deserved.

“Lynn was Brownfield, through and through,” he said. “He worked hard for this community for 40 years and he should be remembered for it. He made a name for himself and it will be a fitting name for this great new addition to our town.”

The most recent TxDOT traffic count shows as many as 14,000 vehicles a day pass by the newly improved site.

