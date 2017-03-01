Overtime Heartbreak

After an outstanding playoff run, the season has ended for the Meadow Broncos.

The Broncos lost an overtime heartbreaker against the New Home Leopards 53-51 in the Regional Quarterfinals match Tuesday night in Roosevelt.

Eagle Gym was packed full with fans of both teams.

The Broncos were first to strike in the game, going up 5-0 early in the first quarter.

Meadow applied pressure on defense and were moving the ball well on offense. However, the Leopards were never to be counted out.

New Home clawed back, preventing the Broncos from furthering their lead.

The Broncos managed to hold on to a slight first quarter lead, 18-14 going into the second.

The Broncos held a slight lead in the first three quarters.

The second quarter, like much of the game, was a neck and neck fight for the lead.

The score was 27-24 Meadow going into halftime.

The third quarter moved a bit slower than the previous quarters, with both teams applying heavy defensive pressure and missed offensive opportunities on both sides of the court.

The first points of the third quarter occurred with less than four minutes remaining.

The Broncos, still clinging to a small lead, were up by just one point at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Broncos and Eagles exchanged leads yet again but ultimately were tied at 44-all when the final buzzer rang out.

Going into overtime, the teams battled for control.

All evening the two teams were neck and neck, neither one falling too far behind.

After a series of steals, fast-breaks, and fouls, the Leopards took the lead with a minute remaining on the clock.

The Broncos, having missed a few crucial free throw shots, now found themselves struggling to regain the lead they once held.

The Broncos were able to pull within two points but time was running out.

The Leopards held on to their lead to win the game 53-51 in overtime.

The leading scorers for Broncos were Jacob Flores with 19 points, Chanse Smith with 12 points, and Robert Sanchez with 12 points.

The Broncos season may be over, but their success lives on.

Having won both the Bi-District and Area championships, the Broncos surpassed expectations and made their fans proud.

Head Coach Cade Brown praised his squad following the game.

“We didn’t quite get the outcome we had hoped for, but I am honored to get to coach such a hard working group of young men,” he told the Brownfield News. “I am blessed to be a part of Meadow ISD and the community of Meadow.”

