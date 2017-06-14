Osborn new W-UHS Principal

There will be a familiar face in a new position at Wellman-Union when the bell rings to start the school year this Fall.

The W-UISD Board voted on Monday night to hire girls basketball coach Steve Osborn as the new Secondary Prinicipal.

Osborn replaces Michael Norman who resigned to take a similar position in Spur.

Osborn comes to this position with lots of experience.

He has coached numerous places and served as Director of Personnel for a time at Brownfield ISD.

He also has plenty of cowboy experience. And that was actually one of the hold ups for Osborn in making the decision.

“I always said I had the best of both worlds last year. I could work my cows in the morning and then spend the afternoon at the school with the kids. I guess now, my cows will just be my weekend job,” stated Osborn.

W-UISD Superintendent Aaron Waldrip was pleased with the hire, “He has already been so good for our kids. They are drawn to him and he is drawn to them. It is just a great fit for all of us.”

Waldrip also said Osborn will continue his duties as girls basketball coach, a job he has loved and had great success with in his first year.

Osborn stated, “Things are really heading in a great direction at Wellman-Union and we have a really good staff. When you see a place where things are good, you just kind of want to be a part of it. I am looking forward to continuing what we have already started. The future looks bright at Wellman-Union.”

Osborn and his wife Joy have lived in this area almost their entire lives. They are the parents of three grown daughters and seven grandkids.

In other action, the board hired a new Ag teacher to replace Colton Campbell who resigned to take a similar position elsewhere. Rebecca Decker will be the new Ag teacher.

Decker comes to W-UISD as a first year teacher out of Tarleton State. She is a graduate of Stamford High School.

Waldrip stated, “Both of these schools have really strong Ag programs and we are excited to have Rebecca here to help our program continue to build.”

Also hired was Shaelynn Mink who will teach second grade.

Category: Updates