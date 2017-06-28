Nolan featured in ‘Football Bible’

Every summer, football fans across the Lone Star State eagerly await their copy of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

In 2017, “the bible of Texas football” boasts something Brownfield fans will surely appreciate — a full page spread devoted to Cubs quarterback Jaelyn Nolan.

The senior play caller, who has verbally committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, told the Brownfield News on Monday that he was shocked, but honored, to see his photo displayed so prominently in the magazine.

“I didn’t know anything about it until now,” he said. “It’s unbelievable and I’m honored.”

Nolan was sidelined with a torn ACL during a pre-season game against Abilene Wylie last year, but the dual threat quarterback is healthy following nine months of intensive physical therapy and ready to get back on the field for the Cubs.

“We have a new (coaching) staff and a fresh start this year and I’m ready to suit up for another year with my teammates,” he said. “We’ve been working all summer and a lot of guys are buying in and coming out to train and lift and practice, so I think it’s going to be a good season.”

Nolan and his fellow Cubs will suit up this year under new Head Coach Jeff Smith.

The BHS senior said he has enjoyed getting to know the new coach and likes the plays he is calling.

“We have a tough schedule and a lot of long road trips,” he said. “But I think playing harder opponents like that will help me be more ready for college football. I’m looking to the future, but I’m not looking past this year. I want to finish strong with my friends and teammates and make my hometown proud. I’m going to be a Cowboy, but I’m still a Cub and I always will be.”

It was announced last Spring that Nolan was a “hard commit” to OSU, preferring the Stillwater campus to several other FBS programs who had made him offers, including Texas Tech.

“I made visits at several places, but OSU just made me feel like I would fit in and I liked everyone I met and I liked what I saw,” he said. “Coach Duffy (OSU Receivers Coach) keeps in touch a lot, which shows me that they really care. He makes sure I’m working hard an football and on my grades.”

Nolan said OSU’s academic program impressed him as well.

He plans to obtain a degree in business, but won’t declare a major until his sophomore year on campus.

The son of Joe and Tyra Nolan of Brownfield, Jaelyn said he appreciates the support of the community and strives to “make them all proud.”

“My coaches and teachers and just everyone,” he said. “They support me and they help me and I’m glad to be from Brownfield.”

In the 2016 season, Nolan completed 97-of-159 passes for 1,311 yards and rushed for 320 yards. He threw just two interceptions and 17 touchdowns. All while being sidelined with a knee injury in the fifth game of his junior season.

In his sophomore season, Nolan completed 97 of his 159 passes, 1,311 yards and 11 touchdown passes. He also recorded 52 rushes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Nolan’s full-page photo is on Page 23 of the popular magazine.

For the first time ever, all 400 pages of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football — the world’s largest football preview magazine — will be printed in color. The iconic magazine has come a long way from its humble beginnings, entirely in black-and-white, in 1960.

“Over the years, based on tradition and costs, we printed our high school section in black and white,” Adam Hochfelder, president of Sports In Action — Texas Football’s parent company, said in a press release. “We have wanted to feature the depth and greatness of Texas high school football in glorious color for a long time. And now, we finally did it.”

The annual magazine covers football in Texas — from high school to recruiting to college to the pros — as no other publication can. Inside the 400- page magazine, readers will find:

• An illuminating main feature about Texas coach Tom Herman, penned by Kevin Sherrington of The Dallas Morning News

• An enlightening exclusive sit-down interview with Corpus Christi Calallen head coach Phil Danaher, who recounts his record-smashing career in his own words

• Individual team previews of more than 1,400 Texas high school football

• In-depth analysis of each in-state FBS program’s 2017 team, plus coverage of Texas’ FCS, DII, DIII and JUCO teams

• Deep-dive conference previews, including which Texas team will duke it out for Big 12 supremacy and Texas A&M’s position in the SEC

• The Preseason All-Texas College team, honoring the top college players in the state

• The annual Super Teams and Top 300, honoring the top recruits in the state

Category: Updates