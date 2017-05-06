Newcomers win seats on school board

A pair of newcomers and a familiar face will be sworn into three seats on the Brownfield ISD school board soon, after Saturday’s local elections. Two incumbents also retained their seats on the BRMC hospital board.

Former Brownfield High School Principal Will Hawkins defeated local attorney and board incumbent Jimmy Hammons for the At Large seat in Saturday’s election, while Brownfield native and BHS grad Tim Swaringen ousted longtime member and board president Wayne Taylor.

Geoff Cooper, also an incumbent, kept his seat by a wide margin over political newcomer Michelle Mata-Jenkins.

Swaringen had a sizeable lead over Taylor and challenger J.R. Cudd after early voting totals were released Saturday night following the 7 p.m. close of polls.

Early ballot totals showed Swaringen with 64 votes, to Taylor’s 40 and Cudd’s 15. Cooper had a 77-39 ballot lead over Mata-Jenkins after early voting.

The At Large race was a nailbiter in the early voting tallies, with Hawkins leading Hammons, 210-208.

Election day totals and final results were posted shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, just over an hour after polls closed.

Saturday’s votes confirmed all of the early voting victors.

Swaringen finished the race with 81 votes, to Taylor’s 48 and Cudd’s 26, while the margin grew substantially in the At Large race. Hawkins won the contest with 285 votes compared to Hammons’ 251.

Cooper’s final tally was 95, to Mata-Jenkins’ 49.

In the hospital race, Sylvia Dingus easily held on to her seat with 516 votes. Joe Silva earned another term with 327, while challenger Richard Van Der Vlist finished third with 195 votes.

The top three vote getters in the race for Meadow City Council were Everette McArthur with 38, Alan Bayer with 29, and Kandace Keesee-Welch with 26.

