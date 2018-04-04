Municipal election in one month

The next installment in this busy election season is set for a month from now, when residents of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman will go to the polls for school and municipal races.

The election will be held May 5 with polling places in all three Terry County communities.

Meadow and Wellman voters will cast ballots at their respective community centers, while Brownfield residents will vote at the Terry County Anex, 507 W. Main.

Early voting will begin April 23 and conclude May 1.

Elections Administrator Krystal Valentin said early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23-27, then from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 30 and May 1.

Early votes in Wellman will be cast at the school, while early votes in Brownfield and Meadow will mirror election day polling places.

Only one contested race developed for the Brownfield City Council.

Current councilman and mayor pro tem Leon Pope is running for the city’s top post, as is former councilman and mayor pro tem Geronimo Gonzales.

Pope is an insurance agent. Gonzales is administrative assistant to the Terry County Judge.

Three people filed for seats on the Brownfield City Council, but they are unopposed for three open seats.

Ricky Rocha, Mary Valdonado, and Judy Besler will be sworn in to full terms on the council following the May 5 election.

In Meadow ISD, Jody Woodard, Ruben Villapando, Chris Smith, and Daniel Harrington are on the ballot for school board.

In Wellman-Union ISD, Jace Moore, Gabe Neill, and Ryan Dill are running for spots on the school board.

Several local entities cancelled elections for lack of contested races.

