Motorcycle couple hurt in collision with deer

A Brownfield woman remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after a motorcycle accident Sunday night sent emergency crews from three counties scrambling to locate the mishap.

Drew Ann Baumann, 30, was air lifted to University Medical Center from the site of the accident near Cedar Lake in northeastern Gaines County.

Baumann was a passenger on the motorcycle, which was being piloted by Clayton Smith, 34, of Midland, who suffered multiple breaks to his leg, according to Texas Highway Patrol Cpl. Wally Garza of Lamesa.

The two were hurt when the motorcycle they were riding hit a deer on FM 1067 south of U.S. 83.

“They both sustained severe injuries,” Garza said, reporting that neither of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The crash apparently happened about 9 p.m. but was not located until 30-45 minutes later, Garza said, because another motorcycle rider who was with them and witnessed the accident did not know their exact location.

It was initially believed to be in Terry County but was eventually located southwest of Welch on FM 1067, about 4-5 miles south of State Highway 83.

Garza said Smith was the driver and Baumann was a passenger on a 2015 Harley-Davidson that was southbound when it hit a deer on the highway.

“The deer came out of a field, crossing the road from west to east,” Garza said.

“It jumped right out in front of them.”

The deer was killed in the accident.

Garza said emergency personnel from Gaines, Terry and Dawson counties all responded to the call and were involved in the search for the accident site.

