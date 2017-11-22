Monroe leaving BISD

Brownfield ISD Superintendent Dr. Tanya Monroe announced Thursday that she will be leaving the district mid-year for the same position with Comfort ISD in the Texas Hill Country.

Word spread quickly after a Comfort ISD administrator posted the news to his Twitter account at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Dr. Monroe confirmed the information to the Brownfield News early Thursday morning, then shared her announcement with BISD campus administrators and instructed them to inform their staffs.

She began her tenure with BISD in 2013 following the retirement of Jerry Jones.

She expects to begin her duties in Comfort — a small 3A school district — soon after the holidays.

“I am excited for the opportunity and looking forward to a new adventure in Comfort,” she told the News. “I have enjoyed my time in Brownfield, working with some wonderful and dedicated educators. I can’t say enough about the students of Brownfield. A part of me will always be a Cub.”

Thus begins the search for a new Brownfield ISD Superintendent.

Board of Trustees President Tony Serbantez told the News on Friday that an interim superintendent will be appointed soon while a search committee is organized to find a suitable replacement for Dr. Monroe.

“We wish her the best and appreciate her hard work while in Brownfield,” he said. “I think she did what she was hired to do and helped us improve academically. Moving forward, I feel confident that we will be able to attract quality applicants for the job that will continue to lead Brownfield ISD into a bright future.”

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period before an individual may be officially hired after being named the lone finalist for superintendent of a school district.

That three-week period began Wednesday evening with a unanimous vote of the Comfort ISD board of trustees to hire Dr. Monroe.

Category: Updates