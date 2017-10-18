Meadow sees proud history, bright future

The little town of Meadow has continued to thrive down through the years, even though there were some tough times as well as times of plenty.

The George T. Mitchell family arrived in Meadow in December of 1920. At that time, Meadow was little more than a frontier village of about 10 businesses and a few dwellings. There was a 12 feet concrete tank built right in the middle of town for watering horses as folks came into town to conduct business, and also used to cool down radiators as cars began to show up here and there. Kids also used the tank for cooling down when the weather was hot.

After a three day journey from Oklahoma, Mr. Mitchell and his family arrived at a half section place east of Meadow. Cold and hungry, they were greeted with a hot meal and a warm bed by the Cottle family.

The Mitchell’s were in Meadow only a short time when Mr. Mitchell saw the need of a gas station because of the increasing number of cars that began to be used. He bought land from Newt Emerson, who had a real estate office in Meadow. Soon he had a one pump gas station opened in Meadow.

Being the enterprising sort, Mitchell soon realized there was a need for a cafe to feed travelers, so Mr. Mitchell ran the gas station and Mrs. Mitchell ran a cafe out of the same building.

According to the “Early Settlers of Terry County,” Prospectors and salesmen were beginning to be regular customers and often needed a place to stay for the night. Mr. Mitchell would put his kids on a pallet on the floor so salesmen could have the beds. This began to be such a regular occurrence that Mitchell decided to build a hotel. In 1923, Meadow’s first two-story 14 room hotel was built.

Naomi Tongate, who was a Mitchell daughter stated, “I will never forget that first night we were open for business. The floor wasn’t down in the upstairs hall, but that didn’t stop my mother from bedding everyone down. She merely laid some boards from the end of the stairs to the door of the room and customers were more than willing to walk the plank for a good clean bed to sleep in.”

Many times, as the years went on Mrs. Mitchell cooked for 30 to 40 regular boarders, serving family style meals, cooking on a wood oven and kerosene stove. She cleaned the rooms and did all the laundry on a rub board.

Not only that, but Mrs. Mitchell was frequently called on by the local doctor, Dr. Moorhead to help deliver a baby or make an onion poultice for a pneumonia patient. Apparently Mrs. Mitchell was quite talented and well versed in many skills, as she would also help to lay out the dead and would often make the funeral suit on her fingers working late into the night. Hard work was nothing for this pioneer Meadow family.

After the City of Meadow was formally incorporated in 1926, there was only one city employee – the City Secretary and Water Supervisor – and the city remained debt free for many years. In 1928, the city made its first major purchase when it bought six acres from S.W. White in order to establish a dump ground. Mr. White sold the land to the city for $100 per acre.

A cemetery was established in the early 1920s. The cemetery contains the grave of Confederate Veteran Wyly J. Young, who served in Company I of the 19th Alabama Infantry during the Civil War.

The Meadow School was born in 1904 at Old Meadow, in one of the four newly established common school districts in Terry County. The first school, was a tiny one-room building one mile east of Old Meadow. Pupils came in buggies or on horseback and brought their drinking water in jugs or canvas bags.

After the coming of the railroad and the moving of Old Meadow to New Meadow, classes were held in a three-room residence which was owned by Santa Fe Railroad. Classes were conducted in the kitchen, which was the largest room in the building.

Fifteen pupils ranging in grades from first through ninth were enrolled at the beginning of the first term, but only nine pupils remained until the school year’s end.

In 1919, a two-room school was built and in July of 1929, a special election was held and bonds were voted in the amount of $40,000 to build a new brick building. Mr. H.C. Zorns was the superintendent.

During the early1920s, most Meadow families kept their kids out of school in the fall to help pick cotton. Even though Meadow had a nice, new eight classroom building, the students were falling behind in their education.

In 1925, the decision was made to hire a strong teacher who had enough mettle about her to control a class room. Mrs. Lucille Burleson was hired for the job. She took the job on one condition – parents must leave their kids in school for the whole year. This was unheard of during these tough times, but finally, the parents realized this was the best choice for their children. This was a huge achievement for education in Meadow, Texas.

In 1929, another bond was passed for the building of a high school as the town and the needs continued to grow.

Meadow has grown from those early days, and yet has remained a place with that small town, community feel. Everyone knows everyone and everyone cares about everyone. Your problems are not shouldered alone.

The whole town turns out for Friday night football games. The farmers work the fields for sick neighbors. The needs of others do not go unmet.

Congratulations to Meadow on celebrating your first hundred years. We can’t wait to see what the next hundred will bring.

