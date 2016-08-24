McReady for business

A few finishing touches remain and workers are visible tidying up, but Brownfield’s McDonald’s, open every day since 1985, is back in business, following a two-month major renovation.

Bill Cohen, owner of the local franchise, told the Brownfield News Monday that the restaurant’s dining room is ready for hungry guests.

“We appreciate the community’s patience while we underwent this remodel, but we are ready and excited to welcome them back,” he said.

Gone is the outdoor playground.

Rather than the chutes and slides outside, youngsters will instead be able to enjoy new electronic “sparkle tables and kid games” inside the building.

The restaurant’s dining room was extended an additional nine feet toward the Lubbock Hwy and outdoor seating with benches and shade structures will be added in the coming days.

Bathrooms were updated for ADA compliance and the entire facility was given a modern update and fresh look.

Throughout the renovation, the restaurant’s kitchen and drive-thru windows remained open, but Cohen said he’s looking forward to normal operations.

“Brownfield really is a good location for us and it’s one of my success stories,” he said. “So I’m looking forward to good business and strong traffic now that were back up and running.”

This remodel was Phase 2 of upgrades for the local eatery, with the first completed last year with the addition of a second drive through lane.

“That’s been a great addition that really helps us move customers through,” Cohen said. “We’re excited about these changes and want to continue a great relationship with Brownfield that we have enjoyed for so many years.”

Several drawings and giveaways are planned in the coming weeks and a grand opening is slated for Sept. 12.

The Brownfield McDonald’s opened at its current location in 1985. Cohen purchased the franchise in 2007.

Abel Barron is the local manager.

