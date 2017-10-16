Longtime Publisher passes

By Brian Brisendine, Editor

Our community lost one of its most fervent supporters over the weekend with the death of Brownfield News Publisher Lynn Brisendine, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Brisendine, 70, passed away Saturday morning in his home with his family at his side. Services were held Tuesday at Terry County Memorial Cemetery and First United Methodist Church.

Also Publisher of the Seminole Sentinel, he was known for his fidelity to print journalism, community newspapers in particular, and for his tireless work ethic.

Those who worked with him through the years remember him as fair, thoughtful, modest, intensely curious, and with a sense of humor rivaled by few.

He insisted that his newspapers educate, inform, and entertain their readers and he inspired those around him to produce the best product they could, twice a week, without fail, for four decades.

Every issue of the Brownfield News — more than 4,200 in his tenure as Publisher — included his personal column, “Paper ‘n Ink,” which garnered dozens of awards through the years.

The familiar opinion piece gave readers insight into his thoughts on a range of subjects, from politics and sports to books, movies, travel, and life in general.

The column was a staple on the front page for 35 of those 40 years before being moved inside following national newspaper trends.

His thoughts and his words were known to sway local opinion, debate, and policy on many occasions, but he was careful to never do so for personal gain or public renown of any sort.

His aim always was to better his community, of which he was immensely proud.

He was a self-made man, achieving success in business and in life with little more than grit and determination.

He graduated high school in 1965, but never attended college, instead mastering every position in the industry he loved by jumping in and learning the job by doing the job.

He got his start as a paperboy at the age of 11 and continued throwing the Hereford Brand and the Amarillo Globe News twice a day until his senior year in high school.

His stories about his days as a paper boy were the stuff of legend, peaked by his tale of a battle with “Old Blue” a one-eyed dog that guarded an old house on a dark street and terrified everyone around.

Long story short, Old Blue never bothered anyone again.

Following a brief and miserable stint as a gas station clerk after graduation, Brisendine took a job as a “printer’s devil” in the back shop of the Hereford Brand when the newspaper still utilized a hot lead printing press.

The molten metal had a habit of spitting and popping in its liquid form, threatening bodily harm and allowing his work pants to stand on their own and lean against a wall by the end of a work week.

He called a “printer’s devil” the lowest form of human life, but he loved the work and built upon the foundation it provided for the rest of his life.

His duties included pouring pigs, casting ludlow slugs, and killing out pages — familiar, but fading lingo of an industry which changed many times before his eyes and continues to do so today.

That job evolved into back shop floorman and eventually a Linotype operator, forcing him to learn to quickly and accurately read copy upside down and backwards — a skill he possessed for the rest of his life.

In 1969, he moved from the back shop to the front of the building as an advertising salesman at the Brand.

Building and selling ads was a joy unrivaled in his career. He strived to make friends, not customers, and that attitude was evident in his growing sales numbers.

In 1971 he took over as the advertising manager of the Lamesa Press Reporter. Two years later, he returned to Hereford and served as advertising manager and Assistant Publisher of the Brand until 1977.

On April 1 of that year, Brisendine purchased stock in and was named Publisher and President of the Brownfield News.

Over the course of 40 years, he steered the newspaper from a cut and paste operation using compugraphic machines, to one of the first small papers in Texas to utilize software and computers for layout, to today’s News with its digital versions, websites and social media presence, always keeping the print edition as the core of his business model.

He assumed the role of Publisher at the Seminole Sentinel in 2002, making the drive between the two communities four days a week until his most recent illness prevented him from doing so.

He continued to work from home, building his editorial page on his laptop until last week.

Apart from his work at the newspaper, Brisendine worked tirelessly for the community of Brownfield for decades.

He was a founding member and longtime chairman of the Brownfield Development Foundation and the Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation.

He was chairman of the Kendrick Memorial Library for more than 10 years. He was a voracious reader, almost always reading more than one book at a time.

He was a longtime board member, supporter, and believer in the Terry County United Fund.

He was a lifetime member of the Noon Lions Club, active in each of the three communities he lived in and achieving perfect attendance for many years.

He was president of the Brownfield club in 1985. He was also a Mason for almost 50 years.

He was named Outstanding Citizen in 1992 and Outstanding Business Leader of the Year in 2015.

He loved the Brownfield Cubs and rooted for generations of local students and athletes, following them across the South Plains and beyond. His piercing whistle was a common sound at Cubs and Lady Cubs events for 40 years.

He was a lifelong fan of the Texas Rangers, watching or listening to almost every game, through the good years and the bad, highlighted by a trip to Arlington to see his team win a World Series game on their home turf in 2010.

He loved to play golf and was an active member and former president of Brownfield Country Club.

He was an avid outdoorsman, with a talent for hunting, fishing, skiing, and hiking, only slowing down in recent years as he battled numerous forms of cancer beginning with his first diagnosis in 2009.

One of his joys in life was his weekly “Ice Cream Social,” code words for the poker club he was a part of with his closest friends for most of his life. He was buried with a spades royal flush tucked into his sleeve — a gift from his club on their last visit, so he would always have a good hand.

The greatest joys of his life, without question, were his wife of 45 years, Linda; his children, Becky, Barbie, and Brian, their spouses, and the nine grandchildren that stole his heart and completed his full life.

Category: Updates