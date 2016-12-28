Local students receive special gift

Some Oak Grove third and fourth graders had a special afternoon on Tuesday, December 20 as they were presented with a United States flag which had flown over a military base in Afghanistan.

The students had written letters to Army Staff Sargent Vincent J. Curiel. Sgt. Curiel is a cousin to a student in fourth grade. Sgt. Curiel sent the flag home along with some pictures and a certificate authenticating the flag.

Sgt. Curiel also wrote the students a letter in which he explained a bit about himself. He grew up in Brownfield and attended Oak Grove, just as these students are. He graduated from BHS in 2005.

He stated he has now been in the military for over 10 years. He has been all over the world and had two combat deployments. He is currently stationed in Kanadahar, Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Operations Resolute Support.

Sgt. Curiel is a paratrooper. He sent the students pictures of the various planes from which he has jumped.

Third grade teacher and military veteran Raymond Garcia read the letter to the students and then explained a little about what his tasks had been while serving overseas. The students had many great questions for Mr. Garcia about what life was like in the military overseas and in combat situations.

Sgt. Curiel closed his letter urging the students to do their best in class and to “study, study, study.”

The flag, in a display box along with a shadow box containing the certificate will be on display in the Oak Grove library.

Fourth Grade teacher Adrianne Cox also talked with the students about Sgt. Curiel and how the students could show their respect for the flag.

