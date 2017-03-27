Local prison eyed for closure

Brownfield’s city-owned Intermediate Sanction Facility finds itself on a shortlist of state prison facilities that could be closed or mothballed as legislators look for areas to slash expenses in the state budget currently under consideration.

The move, first reported last week in the Houston Chronicle, would mark the largest such move in state history — closing as many prisons in the next year as the state has shuttered in the past five.

Lepher Jenkins, Warden of the West Texas ISF, confirmed to the Brownfield News this week that the local facility was on the list, along with the 500-bed Ware Unit in Colorado City, the Bartlett State Jail in Williamson County, and the Bridgeport Pre-Parole lockup northwest of Fort Worth now are listed for possible closure.

Jenkins said he has hope that the ISF will survive the budget cuts once legislators consider it further.

“I don’t think they have considered the costs such as transportation yet,” he said. “We covered over a million miles last year transporting inmates to and from Brownfield. But we won’t know anything for certain until May when the budget is approved.”

The warden said he has encouraged his staff of almost 70 employees not to listen to rumors or hearsay, which usually assumes the worst.

“The word is out so I talked to my staff and told them what’s going on and said not to worry too much,” he said. “We feel okay right now and we’re still recruiting new staff. We’re not assuming anything, but moving forward and filling any positions as they open up.”

The ISF houses roughly 270 parole violators.

Jenkins met with City administrators last week to maintain communication.

City Manager Eldon Jobe was unavailable for comment Friday, but Mayor Tom Hesse told the News that he intends to fight for the ISF.

“We need to contact our representatives and make sure that we continue to have this important facility in our community,” he said. “I don’t think closing our ISF will result in the savings they’re hoping for. You can take these inmates out of here, but you still have to put them someplace and feed them and house them and hire guards. I don’t think the numbers add up, so that could work in our favor.”

The move could affect Brownfield’s other prison, the larger Jim Rudd Unit.

Under the proposal, the 600-bed Rudd Unit in Brownfield would be repurposed from a prison to an intermediate sanction facility, where parole violators are housed for not following the rules.

In all, officials confirmed to the Houston Chronicle that more than 2,700 prison beds could be taken off line in the move, reducing the size of Texas’ prison system to about 145,000 — 10,000 less than its capacity just three years ago.

Senate and House leaders who oversee Texas’ criminal justice system confirmed that work groups tentatively have signed off on the closures to address demands by the leadership in both chambers to find as much as $2 billion more in budget savings to ensure that funding is available for other critical programs, such as health care and child protection.

“The Senate work group is recommending this plan, yes,” said Senate Criminal Justice Committee Chairman John Whitmire, D-Houston. “The state has excess (prison) capacity at this point, so we can do this without affecting public safety at all.”

House Corrections Committee Chairman James White. R-Hillister, said the House is moving to do the same. “The bottom line is that we have to tighten up operations, and this is a result of that.,” he said. “We have no choice.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Oscar Longoria, D-Mission, said a decision on the downsizing of prisons will be made in coming days by a subcommittee he heads that has been working to tighten the criminal justice budget. He said the proposed cuts have been closely reviewed and discussed.

The final decision on the cuts will be made by the Senate Finance and House Appropriations committees.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, said whatever the final cuts are, the budget must fit within available revenues.

“As I have said before, we are looking at everything,”’ she said.

More than 400 employees would be affected by the prison cuts, but officials said many would be offered jobs at other lockups. The Bartlett and West Texas ISF units are run by private contractors.

Management Training Corp. currently runs the local ISF.

The City of Brownfield owns the facility and is responsible for maintenance, including more than $400,000 for roof repairs last year.

Texas operates 109 state prisons, jails and other lockups statewide. It is the largest state prison system in the nation.

Most of the lockups on the list for possible closure were opened in the 1990s during Texas’ massive building program that tripled the size of its prison

system in five years, to allow the state to avoid court fines and litigation to address chronic overcrowding.

In recent years, treatment and rehabilitation programs have proven successful at lowering recidivism rates, resulting in the state incarcerating more than 10,000 fewer convicts than it did a decade ago.

