Local man jailed for sex crimes

A Brownfield man remains in a Lubbock County jail cell following his arrest over the weekend on local warrants for sex crimes.

Larry Wayne Davis, 53, was booked into the Lubbock County Jail at 5:20 p.m. Friday, charged with sexual assault of a child and prohibited sexual conduct.

Bond for both counts totals $150,000 and Davis remained behind bars as of press time Tuesday.

Davis is employed as a teacher with the Windham school district, which operates inside state prison facilities.

The Brownfield News will continue to cover this story as it develops.

Category: Updates