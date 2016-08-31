Local land open for public hunting

While many dove hunters prepare for opening day on Thursday by purchasing licenses, ammo, and gear, some are still hunting for something even more important — a place to hunt.

Hang around a group of hunters long enough and you’re likely to hear a common lament: Hunting in Texas is out of reach for the common man or woman. Opportunities are scarce, and those that exist are just too expensive. Bottom line: Hunting has become a sport for landowners, the wealthy and the well-connected.

While that assessment might not be totally off-target, many hunters overlook an affordable and readily available option: the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s public hunting program, which offers a range of hunting opportunities as diverse as the state itself.

Public lands remain open to permitted hunters at various sites around the state, including a full section of land here in Terry County.

A 640 acre square parcel of land near the Pride Cemetery is part of the program, according to local Game Warden Aaron Sims, who told the Brownfield News the land is available for anyone to use, so long as they obtain the proper permits.

The section straddles the Terry/Lynn county lines, just north of the border with Dawson County.

Since 1987, the Annual Public Hunting (APH) Permit has offered the opportunity to participate in a variety of inexpensive, family oriented outdoor recreational activities including hunting for a multitude of wildlife species, fishing, nature watching, camping and other activities.

Some of the property is owned by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), while some acreage is leased by the department from other state and federal agencies, forest products industries, and other cooperating private landowners.

Access is provided by two types of annual permits: the $48 Annual Public Hunting (APH) Permit which allows full privileges including hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and other recreational uses and the $12 Limited Public Use (LPU) Permit which also provides access for all other recreational activities, except hunting.

The Public Hunting Program includes over 1 million acres located throughout Texas.

“Practically everything that is huntable in Texas, you can hunt under our program,” says Kelly Edmiston, program specialist. And he has the specifics to back it up.

“Pheasant hunting up in the Panhandle, blue quail hunting out in West Texas, quail hunting down in South Texas, dove hunting all over,” he says. “Eastern turkey hunting out east. You want to do a little fall bowhunting for Rio Grande turkeys, you go to San Angelo. Deer hunting, obviously. Feral hog hunting in a lot of places. Even something rare, like bighorn or pronghorn, we have opportunity. We have all the rabbits and hares you can shake a stick at.

Don’t forget squirrels, alligators, javelinas, waterfowl and a variety of exotics, from oryx to gemsbok. It’s all here, in an efficient, well-organized, safety-conscious program.

Some participants rely on the program as their sole hunting option, while others use it to diversify their hunting experiences or simply as a good excuse to explore other parts of the state.

The biggest challenge? Choosing how you want to participate — with an annual public hunting permit (also known as “walk-in hunting”), through the drawn-hunt system or by a combination of the two.

There are also plenty of opportunities for young hunters through the program’s youth-only hunts.

A $48 annual public hunting permit, added to your hunting license as an endorsement, gives you access to just about everything the program has to offer.

That includes hunting, but also a variety of other family-oriented outdoor recreational activities — fishing, camping, nature-watching and more — on public and private leased lands throughout the state, on your own schedule.

The drawn-hunt component of the public hunting program is exactly what it sounds like. You decide what type of species you’d like to hunt, select from the available hunting areas and hunt dates for that species, then fill out a special permit application and hope you get drawn.

What are your chances of being selected? That, of course, depends on what, how and where you want to hunt, because some species and locations are in more demand than others.

